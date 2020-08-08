Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,706,905 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

