QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $311,305.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.04998660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014193 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

