QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $342,361.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04963581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013384 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

