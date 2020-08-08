Qwertycoin Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $576,329.02 and $8,333.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

