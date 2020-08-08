QYNO (QNO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $626.68 and approximately $76.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

