Radium (RADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,755.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $11,755.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00004818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023078 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,090,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,070,220 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.