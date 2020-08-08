RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 75.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,464. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 442.86 and a beta of 1.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

