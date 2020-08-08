Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $256,072.36 and $16,868.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

