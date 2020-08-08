Raise Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,564.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Raise has a total market cap of $276,542.21 and $20,564.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00106823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.01978244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111102 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.