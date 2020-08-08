Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.92. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 457,868 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

