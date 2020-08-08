Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.48). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 783.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.