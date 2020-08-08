Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

RPD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 1,182,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.15. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $532,021. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

