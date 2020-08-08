Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.15. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $64.26.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $532,021. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.