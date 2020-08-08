Rapids Market Cap Reaches $917,899.35 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $917,899.35 and $14,386.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

