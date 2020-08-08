Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 164.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $209,249.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111555 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,298,253,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

