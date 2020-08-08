Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $704,199.66 and $101,761.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.00 or 0.04965680 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013380 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Coinrail, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, Hotbit, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

