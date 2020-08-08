Rate3 Trading Up 8.1% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and DDEX. Rate3 has a total market cap of $717,869.66 and approximately $81,640.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.18 or 0.05004423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, FCoin, BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top, HADAX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.