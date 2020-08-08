Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 698,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 672,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,421. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

