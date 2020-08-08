Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,577.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $50,577.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.