Ravencoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $47.36 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $149.01 million and approximately $47.36 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,773,005,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Upbit, Nanex, QBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

