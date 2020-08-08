Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $77,486.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $4.64 million and $77,486.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.01979058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00110627 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,750,945,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

