Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.17-0.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

