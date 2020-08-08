RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $131.85. 109,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,162. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.06.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

