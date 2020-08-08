Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Re/Max had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 168,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Re/Max alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.