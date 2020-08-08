Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

RC stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,339,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $457.64 million, a P/E ratio of -325.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.