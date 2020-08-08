REAL (REAL) Tops One Day Volume of $58.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, BitFlip, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $58.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, BitFlip, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.