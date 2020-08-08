RealChain Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, RealChain has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $116,188.35 and $3,970.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,312,105 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

