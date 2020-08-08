RealTract Price Tops $0.0001 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $807,861.03 and $718.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

