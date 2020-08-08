Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.88 million and $1.24 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

