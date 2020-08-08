ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.25 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $118,562.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00834594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.01301805 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00139564 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,754.11 or 1.00195584 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00101347 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bisq, Upbit, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.