ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 7.4% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bleutrade and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $161,991.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00854852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00034898 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.01332319 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00139218 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,757.56 or 0.99854454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00100129 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, C-Patex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

