Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $43.69. 1,961,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,513. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,549 shares of company stock worth $2,276,524. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Redfin by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.