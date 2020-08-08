REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 125.23% and a negative net margin of 883.97%. On average, analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

