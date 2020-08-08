Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 597.25 ($7.35).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Redrow alerts:

LON RDW opened at GBX 441.40 ($5.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 535.53. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 4.24 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($10.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.