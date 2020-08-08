Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 14,436 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

APTV traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 19,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,712. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

