Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $687.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,596. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $704.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,355 shares of company stock valued at $32,818,153. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.