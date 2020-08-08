Redwood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 66,529 Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $7,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $719.62 million and a PE ratio of -48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,975,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

