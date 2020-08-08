Redwood Investments LLC Sells 10,691 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

