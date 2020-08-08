Redwood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 358,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 6,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,985. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.