Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,105.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 678,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,059. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.