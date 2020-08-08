Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 340,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,680. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

