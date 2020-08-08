Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.12%.

Shares of RM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 33.98 and a quick ratio of 33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,729. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $83,118.75. Insiders purchased a total of 73,144 shares of company stock worth $880,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

