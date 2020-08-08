Remme Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $220,989.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Remme has traded 143.3% higher against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.04 or 0.04970592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.