Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.99 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, IDEX, DDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $189.99 million and $12.24 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.87 or 0.05005490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,140,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

