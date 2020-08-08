Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,764.33

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,764.33 and traded as high as $5,215.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $5,180.00, with a volume of 64,949 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($36.18) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,300 ($40.61) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,531.67 ($43.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,384.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,764.33. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 80.96.

In other news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($48.25), for a total transaction of £392,100 ($482,525.23). Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $117,300,000 in the last 90 days.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

