Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $624.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $614.60 million and the highest is $632.46 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $649.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

