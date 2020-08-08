Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $585,183.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Request has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and $585,183.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, WazirX, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,401,135 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Koinex, Binance, Coineal, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, DDEX, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, KuCoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

