Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 7th (ACMR, AMN, BIIB, BSIG, BTG, CADNF, CCOI, CIFAF, CMI, CTVA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 7th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $93.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $171.00 to $199.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $45.00 to $60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.80. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $220.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $41.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $212.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $232.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $1.65 to $2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €430.00 ($483.15) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $716.00 to $725.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $30.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $153.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

