ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,323. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

