Revain (REV) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Revain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, OKEx, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Revain has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $1.24 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01983070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110402 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 984,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,463,532 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, C-CEX, OKEx, Kuna, YoBit, HitBTC, BitFlip and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

